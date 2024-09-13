Horrific road accident on Tirupati-Bengaluru highway: Six killed on spot and more casualties feared

In a horrific road accident at Mogili in Chittoor district, six people got killed on the spot and more than 35 injured. The frightful accident occurred when a bus traveling from Tirupati to Bengaluru collided with a lorry on the highway.

The 247-km-long Tirupati-Bengaluru highway has to pass through Ghat Roads. This terrifying accident occured when the bus was passing through Ghat Road near Mogili in Chittoor district.

The intensity of collision between bus and lorry has been so severe that almost half of the bus got crushed hit by lorry coming from the opposite direction. To make things worse, one more lorry bumped into the lorry from backside.

According to the initial reports, about six people have died on spot and more than 36 got injured. Many have been severely injured, raising fears about more casualties. More details are awaited.

