Nani blocks 7 release dates for Ante Sundaraniki

After SS Rajamouli announced two tentative release dates for RRR and announced that the film will release on March 25th, a heap of films are announced for summer. Most of them announced two release dates saying that their film will release on one of the locked days. Leaving many in surprise, Natural Star Nani satirically released a new poster of his upcoming movie Ante Sundaraniki. The movie may release any time during April or May which is comfortable. The release dates announced are 22nd, 29th April and 6th, 20th, 27th May or June 10th.

The final release date will be locked and announced at a later date. Vivek Athreya is the director of this romantic entertainer and Nazriya is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Ante Sundaraniki. Nani is done with the shoot of Ante Sundaraniki and he is on a break. He will commence the shoot of his next film Dasara very soon.