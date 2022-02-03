KCR will not do a Mamata, to welcome Modi in Hyd!

When there was a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of West Bengal elections in 2021, Mamata boycotted Modi’s visit to her state.

As per protocol, the CM of a state should receive and welcome PM at the airport and CM should accompany PM all through his visit.

But Mamata neither received Modi or welcomed him at the airport or participated in his programmes.

Now, TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is engaged in a political tussle with BJP and PM Modi.

Just three days ago, KCR held a press conference at Pragathi Bhavan to react on Union Budget where he badmouthed Modi and BJP.

KCR used abusive words and unparliamentary language against Modi and even called upon people across the country to throw Modi government at the Centre in Bay of Bengal.

PM Modi is now visiting Telangana on February 5 to unveil “Statue of Equality” at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Munchintal, Hyderabad an take part in ICRISAT programmes.

But KCR has decided to receive and welcome Modi at the airport and will also accompany Modi in Hyderabad in all the programmes. KCR will also give a send-off to Modi at Begumpet airport.