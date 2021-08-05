Nani Brings Together Actors Of Different Languages For Meet Cute

Natural Star Nani’s latest production venture, Meet Cute is going to be an anthology. The film will have five stories centered around five meets and will feature twelve actors from various industries along with Sathyaraj.

Rohini, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya, and Raja from various industries are coming together for Meet Cute.

Vijay Bulganin scores music for the film which introduces Deepthi Ghanta as director. Wall Poster Cinema has come up with unique projects like Awe! and Hit, going by the premise and cast of Meet Cute, it looks like Nani and his team are up for some thing exciting. The movie is currently being canned in Hyderabad.