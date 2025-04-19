Nani chalks out perfect Plan for HIT 3

Natural Star Nani stays ahead when it comes to promoting films. With the shoot of ‘The Paradise’ delayed, Nani has spent ample time with his family and flew abroad a couple of times for a holiday. The top actor is all focused on HIT 3 and the film is announced for May 1st release. He kick-started the promotions of HIT 3 on a full-fledged note. HIT 3 will head for a pan-Indian release and Nani is in plans to promote the film in all the languages. Massive events are planned in all the major cities of India.

Nani will meet the audience and promote HIT 3 in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi. The grand Telugu pre-release event of HIT 3 will take place in Tirupati on April 27th. He will also record interviews for all the leading web portals, media houses and others during these visits. His team planned a perfect promotional plan for HIT 3. The film is an investigative thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is produced by Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema.