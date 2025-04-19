x
NKR’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Off To Good Opening

Published on April 19, 2025 by swathy

NKR’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Off To Good Opening

After nearly three months of a lull at the box office post-Sankranthi, the Telugu film industry finally has something to cheer about. Since Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, no major star-driven film has made a significant impact commercially—until now.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s latest outing, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, a family and action drama, hit theatres yesterday amid high anticipation and has opened to encouraging reports.

Riding on Kalyam Ram’s stardom, strong pre-release buzz with exceptional response to promotional material, strong word-of-mouth post release, and impressive occupancy rates across theatres, the film is off to a good opening.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi becomes the biggest opener in Kalyan Ram’s career. Ticket bookings for today remain robust, indicating sustained momentum through the weekend.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the film strikes a fine balance between high-octane action and deep emotional undertones.

The climax, particularly the last 20 minutes, delivers a jaw-dropping twist that has left audiences stunned and talking.

It’s bold, it’s shocking, and it’s gutsy as hell. Fans and critics alike are flooding social media, praising Kalyan Ram for his fearless choice and next-level acting.

What sets Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi apart is its ability to appeal to a broad audience spectrum—it connects with family audiences while also delivering mass-appeal action sequences.

That rare blend seems to be resonating well, making it a film to watch out for in the coming days.

