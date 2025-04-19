Massive Car Accident for Ajith again

Tamil top star Ajith is habitual of racings and he flies abroad to participate in them. He met with several accidents in the recent years and he sustained minimal injuries and was out of danger. His car met with an accident last month and Ajith walked out without a scratch. Today, his car met with a massive accident again and Ajith is out of danger. He is in Belgium for the European Car Race.

His car lost control and hit a wall when he was travelling at a speed of 180 kmph. The visuals showed that Ajith is very much safe and is out of danger. The top actor has been holidaying abroad for the past few days and he was not in India for the release of Good Bad Ugly. The film released last Thursday and is doing decent business in Tamil Nadu.