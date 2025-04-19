x
Politics

TDP alliance wrests Greater Vishaka from YSRCP

Published on April 19, 2025 by swathy

TDP alliance wrests Greater Vishaka from YSRCP

TDP alliance wrested Greater Vishakapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) from YSRCP, as no confidence motion against GVMC Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari was won with a clear majority on Saturday. With this key development, TDP-BJP-Janasena has got a complete grip on the Vishakapatnam urban governance body, one of the important power centres in the state.

The no-confidence motion was necessitated as several corporators belonging to YSRCP defected to ruling TDP and Janasena Parties after 2024 General Elections.

The rout of YSRCP in the elections, led to the weakening of YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s hold on YSRCP corporators. Moreover TDP and Janasena top leaders have assiduously pursued defections to wrest GVMC from YSRCP. Senior leaders like Ghanta Srinivas Rao, CM Ramesh and others have personally oversaw the process of attracting YSRCP corporators to ruling alliance fold.

Finally in the ‘No Confidence’ session conducted at GVMC on Saturday under Collector and incharge Commissioner Harendhira Prasad supervision, YSRCP Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari has to forego her post, as she failed to survive the ‘no-trust’ vote.

In the no confidence motion, 74 members including corporators and ex-officio members, belonging to TDP-BJP-JSP alliance voted against YSRCP Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

While TDP alliance corporators are celebrating the victory, suspense over the next Mayor has begun in Vishakapatnam.

