Shine Tom Chacko Arrested in Drugs Case

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been facing allegations of consuming drugs and he fled from his hotel after he received a tip about the police raid. The CCTV visuals showed that Shine Tom Chacko escaped from the hotel. He appeared before the Kerala cops today and he was questioned for four hours. The cops arrested after he was questioned. Shine Tom Chacko was booked under Sections 27 (consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Shine Tom Chacko is taken to Ernakulam General Hospital and all the medical tests would be conducted. Reports said that Shine Tom Chacko had links with the drug dealers and the cops have retained crucial evidence in this case after which he was arrested. Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has approached the Kerala Film Chamber and filed a complaint about the behaviour of Shine Tom Chacko on the sets.