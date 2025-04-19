Vijayashanti’s Strict Warning to Trollers

Tollywood Lady Superstar Vijayashanti has done an important and powerful role in Kalyanram’s recent film Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi and the film released on Friday. The team celebrated the success of the film and during her speech, Vijayashanti took on trollers and critics who have been spreading negative words about the film.

“The collection graph of the film is increasing day by day and ladies are coming to theatres to watch our Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi. At the same time, some of them are trying to disturb the film and I am leaving it to their dignity. It is their sadism. Our producers are spending crores on a film and the actors, technicians are working hard for the film. It is like disturbing the film. Some of them are doing it wantedly and I am going through all these negative comments. It is not a positive sign. It is not good to disturb any film. Please change your mindset and support the film industry. If you did not like a film, stay away from the film. I am warning all those who are spreading negative about our film. Please bless a film with your heart. Don’t try to spoil a film” told Vijayashanti.