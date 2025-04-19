Gymkhana Trailer: Youthful and Entertaining

Premalu fame Neslan starrer Alappuzha Gymkhana, became a huge blockbuster in Malayalam and the movie is releasing as Gymkhana in Telugu on 25th April. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the film, today. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi unveiled the fun-filled entertainer trailer.

The trailer starts off with Naslen and his friends looking to join a boxing Dojo. They all want to get fit and become boxers. They find one Gym and their journey with adjusting to new diet and building body starts. Throughout, it looks funny and entertaining all through with comical punches that sit with youth, perfectly.

While the entertainer is youthful, vibrant and fast paced, it also has elements that will attract all sections of the audiences in a big way. Naslen’s performance is already being praised heavily along with other boys. The movie trailer is cut so perfectly that it looks like a perfect entertainer for Summer Holidays.

Also, the dubbing quality is very good restoring the original flavor. Khalid Rahman has directed and produced the film. The film is being presented by Plan B Motion Pictures in Telugu States. The movie makers promise to offer “VIBES – FIGHTS – FUN”. The trailer lives up to the tagline.