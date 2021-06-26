Nani gets vaccinated, asks fans to make a choice

Telugu star Nani on Saturday uploaded a picture that shows him getting the Covid vaccine. He encouraged fans to take the jab with an interesting poser in the caption of his post.

“Our options, A) We vaccinate and stay safe. B) We stay safe by getting vaccinated. Choose one,” he wrote as caption.

The actor, who dropped his 25th film as hero, “V”, on OTT last year, is awaiting the release of his new Telugu film “Tuck Jugadish”. He will also be seen in “Shyam Singha Roy” along with Sai Pallavi, Kirthi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

Nani also recently gave the first clap for his next production “Meet Cute”.

