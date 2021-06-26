Kudi Yedamaithe – Aha, Pawan and Amala Paul Come Together

By
Telugu360
-
1

Telugu’s own OTT platform Aha is giving a run for its money to its competitors. The platform keeps updating with new stuff frequently and they are set bring us a whole new experience with ‘Kudi Yedamaithe.’

This is a web-series and it’s genre is sci-fi with crime and thriller elements. The combination will have Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay in the prime cast. Amala is seen in police uniform in the announcement promo.

“Excited to announce my next- #KudiYedamaithe & need I say, you’re gonna be intriuged? The thrill begins soon,” added Amala who seem to be pretty excited.

‘Kudi Yedamaithe’ is being directed by Pawan Kumar who is for the land of Karnataka. He directed ‘U-Turn’ in Telugu and now he is venturing into the digital medium.

Aha will be streaming the web-series soon and more updates will follow.

