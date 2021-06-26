Ex-deputy CMs political rivalry in TRS!

Kadiyam Srihari and T Rajaiah, both are senior political leaders in Telangana. Both worked as Deputy Chief Minister’s in KCR’s cabinet in the first term of TRS government from 2014 to 2018. Both belong to Dalit community and both hail from Undivided Warangal district. Both

defected from other parties to join TRS. While Rajaiah defected from Congress, Kadiyam defected from TDP.

But they are arch political rivals from the beginning. Rajaiah was sacked as deputy CM from the cabinet within seven months by KCR. He

was replaced by Kadiyam Srihari in the cabinet in January 2015. Since then, their political rivalry further escalated.

But Kadiyam Srihari was too sidelined by KCR after coming to power for second term in December 2018. He was not taken into cabinet. Kadiyam’s MLC tenure also ended in June first week. Now Rajaiah is an MLA and Kadiyam is former MLC.

Both attended an official programme in Station Ghanpur on Saturday. When officials gave prominence to Kadiyam in the meeting, Rajaiah got

angry and told officials to ignore him as he is just a former MLC while he is an MLA.

Kadiyam retarded saying that no protocol is required for him to serve people and he will continue to serve the people with the protocol

given by people.

Local TRS leaders and officials pacified them following which they kept calm later.