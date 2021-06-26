NTR’s stunning transformation for Koratala Siva’s Film

Young Tiger NTR underwent a huge physical transformation before he slipped into the role of Komaram Bheem for RRR. He got enough muscle and gained the chiseled look for the role. The shoot of the film reached the final stages and NTR is expected to wrap up his portions of the shoot by the last week of July. Tarak will work with Koratala Siva in his next and the shoot is expected to commence from October this year. NTR will sport a lean and stylish look for the role in the film.

He will cut down his weight and muscle in this gap after he is done with the shoot of RRR. NTR will return back slim and simple for Koratala Siva’s action-packed social drama. Koratala Siva is focused on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and he will shift his focus on NTR’s film after he completes Acharya. There are talks that Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani will romance NTR in the film. Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts will produce this prestigious film. The movie is announced for a pan-Indian release next year.