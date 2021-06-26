F3 Team getting back to Work

F3 is the sequel for the super hit comic entertainer F2. The film is half done with the shoot and the pandemic brought an unexpected break for the film. The film’s director Anil Ravipudi is back to work and the schedules are planned. The shoot resumes from July 1st and a short schedule will be concluded in Hyderabad. The next schedule of the film will start in Mysore from the mid of July. The entire shooting portions will be completed in the Mysore schedule.

Venkatesh will join the current schedule in Hyderabad and Varun Tej will join the sets from the Mysore schedule. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen are the lead actors in F3. The new release date of the film will be announced after the shoot concludes. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer. The film is carrying good expectations and Anjali, Sunil will be seen in other important roles in this comic entertainer.