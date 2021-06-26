Why was Telangana PCC chief’s appointment postponed?

One expected the Congress High Command to announce the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief by June 24. However, that did not happen. As they say, there coud be many slip between the cup and the lip. The same happened in case of TPCC chief’s post.

Congress sources say that a secret meeting between the two leaders, who are considered most favourites in getting the coveted posts, is responsible for the delay. These two leaders, who are camping in Delhi for the past fortnight to lobby for the top post, have secretly met in Delhi to discuss politics. These two leaders had decided that whoever among the two might become the PCC chief, they should see to it that the seniors in the party should be sent to the Lok Sabha. They should see to it that the seniors will get MP tickets and that the assembly tickets should be given to younger lot.

The details of this meeting have somehow got leaked and have landed in the lap of senior leaders. They reportedly prepared a letter giving all the details and sent it to the high command. Now, the Congress high command, which went through the five-page letter, is trying to verify the details. It is because of this that the announcement of the PCC chief was postponed. Now the PCC chief’s name would be announced only after the inquiry is done.