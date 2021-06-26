Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning pose

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on Instagram after the shoots are stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of her hot clicks from the collection went viral. The actress continues to post some sizzling pictures of her and Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in her recent post. She shared a monochrome click in a backless top. Janhvi Kapoor is rushed with compliments from her fans soon after she posted the picture. The actress wrote “nonchalantly pensive quote about black and white photos and eyes being windows to the soul and all that” along with the post. She is expected to return back to work in July.

