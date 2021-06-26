AP Govt scraps interviews for all APPSC exams including Group 1

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday took a major decision to abolish conducting interviews for all recruitment exams including Group 1 to be conducted by AP P Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Candidates will be selected for government jobs based on performance in written exams only.

Following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the secretary of AP General Administration Department (GAD) Shashibhushan Kumar issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

The decision to scrap interviews was taken following complaints and allegations of interview boards favoring certain candidates in final selection by awarding more marks though they secured less marks in written exams.

Jagan said scrapping of interviews will ensure transparency in selection process and check irregularities in the recruitment process.

These orders came into force with immediate effect.