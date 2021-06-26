4 Anantapur leaders at crossroads, who will Jagan pick?

An intense tussle for the key MLC post has left the ruling YSRCP deeply divided in Anantapur district. Four leaders, who are close to YS Jagan and who contributed a great deal to the party’s growth in Anantapur, but failed to win the assembly elections in 2019, are vying for the MLC post. These four leaders are making rounds of Vijayawada to meet party higher-ups to plead for their respective cases.

The leaders in question are Gurunath Reddy, Visweswar Reddy, Shivarami Reddy and Syamantaka Mani. They tried hard for the governor quota MLC post. Now that Jagan has chosen others, they are now waiting for the local body constituency MLC positions.

Sources say that Gurunath Reddy is very close to Jagan’s family. Hence, he and his brother were given MLC posts in 2014. However, they later left the party and joined the TDP. Since then, there is a clear gap between Jagan and Gurunath Reddy family. Sources say that they have managed to mend fences. They are hopeful of getting a ticket this time.

Uravakonda former MLA Visweswar Reddy was always loyal to Jagan. Though several leaders had changed parties, he remained steadfast. But in 2019 elections, he was unsuccessful. Hence he is trying to get into the legislative council. Former MLC Shivarami Reddy too is trying his luck. Syamanthaka Mani has just ended her tenure as an MLC and wants to have another term. These leaders are also said to be eyeing the chairperson post for AVUDA, the local urban development authority.

However, Jagan is keeping his cards close to his chest. He has not revealed his plans. While it is impossible to accommodate all the four leaders, all the four are trying their best to please YS Jagan.