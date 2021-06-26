Mahesh Kathi severely injured in a road mishap

Controversial film critic, actor and director Mahesh Kathi suffered major injuries after his car rammed into a lorry when he was on his way to Hyderabad. Kathi Mahesh suffered injuries on his head and one of his eyes are damaged as per the update. The front portion of his Innova Crysta was badly damaged. He is being treated in a private hospital in the Nellore district currently. He may be shifted to Chennai for better treatment. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

Kathi Mahesh has suffered some injuries in a road accident involving his car and a lorry on #Nellore Highway. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/5pp6XQD7ud — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) June 26, 2021