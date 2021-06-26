Will Payyavula Keshav fall for YSRCP mind-game

YSRCP playing mind games in Anantapur? The YSRCP leadership is said to be trying to unnerve the TDP by spreading inspired leaks about weaning away a prominent TDP leader. The Anantapur YSRCP has deliberately stopped attacking senior TDP leader and Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav. Criticising all other leaders, while leaving Payyavula is aimed at creating confusion in the TDP and this is part of a well-thought out strategy of the YSRCP’s thinking heads.

Payyavula Keshav is a three-time MLA from Uravanda. He had won in 1994, 2004 and 2009. In 2014, he lost to the YSRCP in a keenly contested battle. Though he was later taken into the legislative council as an MLC, he was not made an MLC. This was a surprise because of his seniority and pedigree. His father too was a three-time MLA. So, there was some disenchantment in the Payyvula camp at being omitted from the cabinet.

In 2019 elections, he had won, but the party lost power. So, there was no way Payyavula could become a minister. Since then, Payyavula remained quite silent and did not speak much in the assembly. Even when personal attacks were made, his response at best was mild. Even on three capitals issue, he maintained a strategic silence.

Taking advantage of this, the YSRCP spin doctors have spun a story that he is going to quit the TDP. To add gris to the rumour mill, the Anantapur district YSRCP has stopped attacking him. But sources say that Payyavula is a seasoned politician and might not make the mistake that the likes of Maddali Suribabu, Karanam Balaram and Vallabhaneni Vamsi have made. They have quit the TDP unofficially, but officially they are still members of the TDP in the assembly. Thus they are neither here nor there. Jagan too seems to be not ready to hold go in for bypolls to get them re-elected. At the same time, these MLAs are finding the YSRCP welcome not warm enough at the constituency level. Will Payyavula make the same mistake? Unlikely, say those who know him well.