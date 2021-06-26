YSRCP MP threatens complaint against Chidambaram

Following a sarcastic message by Congress leader P. Chidambaram, senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday threatened to lodge a complaint with the Chairman.

Chidambaram mocked that the Ministry of Labour and Employment allegedly said it had no data on women’s participation in the labour force and called for renaming it.

“Ministry of Labour and Employment tells Parliamentary Committee that it has no data on women’s participation in the labour force. This is an opportune moment to rename the ministry as Ministry of Malemployment,” said Chidambaram.

However, Reddy contended that Parliamentary Committee meetings are confidential till those reports are laid out in the Houses.

“Parliamentary committee meetings are confidential till the report is laid out in the Houses. MPs who adopt cheap politics over following rules harm the objectivity of the report and vitiate the process,” he noted.

The YSRCP leader said he will file a complaint with the House chairman for strict action.

Earlier, Reddy said that the IT Appellate Tribunal has favourably ordered for the expeditious return of Rs 219 crore plus interest to Vizag metropolitan region development authority.

“GST exemption rendered by all services by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and expeditious renewal of its FCRA application to enable NRI pilgrims to donate were the top pointers for discussion with Nimala Sitharaman,” he added, on his meeting with the Union Finance Minister.