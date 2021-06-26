Will TRS govt remove YSR statues from Telangana?

The ongoing Krishna water row between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is taking different twists and turns day after day.

Initially it started as dispute between both the states.

TRS leaders has now turned this dispute as a war between YSR’s family and Telangana people.

TRS leaders are targeting late CM YS Rajashekar Reddy and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and accusing them of looting Telangana share of water in Krishna through Pothireddypadu and RLIS.

TRS ministers are now raising the issue of existence of YSR statues in majority of villages, mandals in every district in Telangana even today.

Ministers say they respect Andhra leaders like NG Ranga and have no objection on having their statues in Talangana and asking why YSR statues should be allowed in Telangana who looted Telangana water and blocked formation of Telangana state until he was alive.

They are also questioning why there are no statues of Telangana leaders in Andhra.

In this way, they are giving indications that TRS government may soon remove YSR statues from Telangana branding him as anti Telangana.