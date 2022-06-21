Nani is puzzled about Dasara

Natural Star Nani is in his dullest phase now. He delivered close to half a dozen flops and the actor needs to bounce back soon. His fans want him to be seen in a proper commercial film. The actor is on a break and he completed the first schedule of his next film Dasara, a rustic Telangana-based romantic drama. There are a lot of speculations going on about the film. Srikanth Odela, a protege of Sukumar is the director and there are disturbances between the director and the makers for some time.

Nani is also puzzled about the project. Dasara is the costliest film in Nani’s career and the makers are in talks to cut down the budget of the film. The makers want a cut in Nani’s remuneration for Dasara. Nani is tight-lipped for now and he would take a call on the project soon. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and SLV Cinemas are the producers. Nani also has couple of other projects in discussion and they would be finalized soon.