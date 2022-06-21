Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince Releasing For Diwali

Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu debut film Prince is in last leg of shooting. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual being directed by Anudeep KV features Maria Ryaboshapka as the lead actress and Sathyaraj in an important role. The makers came up with a video to make announcement on the film’s release date.

In a roundtable meeting, Anudeep discusses with Sivakarthikeyan, Sathyaraj and Maria about the release date and they find Diwali is the right time for the release. Anudeep has got perfect comic timing which is evident in the video. Diwali is a perfect release for the movie in Telugu as well as Tamil.

Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Suresh Babu together are bankrolling the project for which music is scored by S Thaman.