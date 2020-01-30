Nani – Maruthi Film on Cards?

Natural Star Nani and talented director Maruthi teamed up for Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and the film ended up as the biggest hit in their career during those days. Though the duo wanted to team up again, their commitments did not allow them to work together again. The latest news making rounds across the Filmnagar circles is that Maruthi met Nani recently and the talks are on about a project.

Senior producer KS Rama Rao who produced several yesteryear classics is on board and made the meeting happen. Maruthi is working on the script and the final call will be taken by Nani once he hears the script. If everything goes as per the plan, the film starts during the first half of next year once Nani completes his current commitments. Maruthi is riding high with the super success of Prati Roju Pandaage. Nani is busy with Tuck Jagadish and he will soon team up with Rahul Sankrityan during the second half of this year.