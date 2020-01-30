A special song for Alia Bhatt in RRR

Alia Bhatt who received criticism during her initial days, but she kept calm and proved it with her performance. She emerged as one of the highest-paid actresses of Indian cinema. After SS Rajamouli wanted her to portray a role in his upcoming film RRR, Alia gave an immediate nod and expressed her admiration towards Rajamouli. The top director after completing the script felt that Alia Bhatt’s role was quite crisp considering her craze and stardom. It is then he decided to add a special song for the actress.

Alia will have a song that narrates about her character in the film. The actress will join the sets in this schedule and the shoot of RRR is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Some crucial scenes on NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn are shot currently. The final release date will be locked once the shoot of the film gets completed. Made on a budget of Rs 400 crores, RRR is set during the pre-independence era.