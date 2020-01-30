Balakrishna to undergo hair transplant

Nandamuri Balakrishna surprised everyone after he got his hair tonsured. With the looks in his recent outing Ruler receiving poor response, Balakrishna decided to go with no wigs in his upcoming projects. He is said to get a permanent look through a hair transplant soon. All the necessary arrangements are done and the transplantation will be done next month.

Balakrishna will undergo hair transplant in Dubai and the final look is already designed. He will take a short break for this and will start shooting for Boyapati Srinu’s project after completing the transplantation. The regular shoot of this action thriller commences from February 15th in Hyderabad. The female lead is yet to be finalized and Miryala Ravindar Reddy is producing this big-budget action entertainer.