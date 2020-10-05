Nani resumes Tuck Jagadish Shooting

Natural Star Nani who prefers to work without breaks manages to complete 2-3 films every year. The coronavirus spoiled the entire plan of Nani. He has been away from shoots for the past six months. The shoot of his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish resumed today in Hyderabad. The makers of Tuck Jagadish are in plans to complete the shoot of the film by December. Shiva Nirvana is the director and Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies.

Nani is planning to complete all his portions of the shoot at the earliest. A schedule is also planned in East Godavari district and a song along with some important episodes will be shot. Shine Screens are the producers and Tuck Jagadish will have an early summer release next year.