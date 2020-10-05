Jagan and team take Delhi flight

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy left to New Delhi on Monday to meet a group of central ministers. After taking part in the last rites of his father-in-law E C Gangi Reddy who died last week while undergoing treatment for illness in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. The last rites were performed at Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

After the last rites, Jagan headed to Gannavaram airport to board a flight to New Delhi along with 10 party leaders, including MPs and ministers. The Chief Minister received an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. However, the appointment could be cancelled as the PM has other programmes to attend. During his visit, Jagan will meet Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and Shekhawat to appeal for early release of central funds that are due to the state.

Jagan will seek the pending 14th Finance Commission grants for local bodies amounting to Rs 2,253 crore, GST compensation dues of Rs 3,622 crore, Polavaram dues ofRs 4,006 crore among others. Jagan is likely to request the Prime Minister to order a CBI probe investigation into the alleged Amaravati land and Fibernet scandals and the recent Antarvedi chariot fire incident.

The Chief Minister will discuss with the central ministers on the issue of pending projects. Jagan will take part in the Apex Council meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao via video conference from Delhi. Jagan is accompanied by top officials from the Water Resources department to present the government’s arguments on water sharing with Telangana. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to push for notification of the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) in the second Apex Council meeting so that operational control of all projects will be under the boards’ control.

Telangana Chief Minister last week had written to Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accusing the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) constituted for water sharing between the two states of being biased against Telangana and favouring Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana government is opposing AP’s move to expand the capacity Pothireddypadu head regulator on the Srisailam reservoir to draw 80,000 cusecs of water from the Krishna river to Pennar basin. Jagan had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 22 and 23.