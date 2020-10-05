Pawan Kalyan’s deadline for Vakeel Saab

The entire Tollywood is returning back to work after a long coronavirus break. The shoots of several films started in September and various big-budget films resumed in October. Pawan Kalyan will return back to the sets of Vakeel Saab after Dasara. The fresh schedule of the film is happening in and around Hyderabad and the episodes that don’t need Pawan are being shot. Pawan Kalyan will join the sets from October 26th post Dasara.

The actor allocated 20 dates for the movie and he asked the movie team to complete his portions in these 20 days. The flashback episodes along with the pending portions of Vakeel Saab will be shot in these schedules. Pawan Kalyan is keen to complete his shooting part and move on to his next film. His Chaturmasya Deeksha completes by Dasara. Sriram Venu is the director and Dil Raju, Boney Kapoor are the producers. Vakeel Saab is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.