Cinema theatres to open in AP from October 15

In line with the central government’s Unlock 5 guidelines issued recently, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of relaxations and allowed cinemas/ theatres/multiplexes to open with up to 50% of seating capacity.

As per a notification issued by the Jagan government, cinema halls are allowed to reopen from October15. Further, the government also allowed swimming pools used for training of sportspersons and entertainment parks to re-open from October 15. Entertainment parks and similar places have been permitted to open.

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash sanitizer will be mandatory. The government has made wearing face masks mandatory for people who travel in public transport.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes, the Andhra Pradesh government in its notification stated. Andhra Pradesh is yet to take a decision on reopening schools and coaching institutions.