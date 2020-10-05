YCP received no proposal to join NDA: Sajjala

Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s Public Affairs Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has clarified that their party has not considered any proposal to join the BJP-led National Democratic Government alliance Government at the Centre. ‘We have not received any such proposal from any side’, he said. His clarification comes amid reports that the Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP is on the verge of formally joining the Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance regime formally by accepting ministries in the Union Cabinet.

Sajjala’s comments got a lot of significance at a time when CM Jagan has left today with a team for Delhi for a key meeting with Prime Minister Modi tomorrow. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is asserting that their party is not at all interested in winning high level posts. The central focus on the YSRCP would always be to get a fair deal for the drought-hit, backward regions in the State.

Considered the most important among Jagan Reddy’s advisors, Sajjala went on to assert that the AP Government would do everything possible to protect the State’s interests. It would convince the neighbouring State in the process of getting approvals for the projects in drought-prone areas in Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, Sajjala said that their party would make sure that AP would not lose its rights in any respect.

The moot question here is whether neighbouring CM KCR would be convinced or not. It is well known that KCR is clever in whipping up Telangana sentiments based on water rights and that he would not lose the present opportunity to hit hard on both the BJP and the AP Government.