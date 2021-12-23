Nani takes a dig on AP Ticket Pricing System

Right before the release of Tuck Jagadish, Nani made statements about the real facts on the ticket pricing system that has been leaving the makers in losses. None of the actors except Pawan Kalyan supported Nani and his statements. Nani’s upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy is hitting the screens tomorrow and during the pre-release press meet, Nani responded about the situation in theatres. “What is happening in AP is not right. You are insulting the audience by reducing the prices of tickets” told Nani.

“The collections in Kirana stores are much higher than the collections in theatres. We all know that but I don’t know how to put it. I have seen the ticket prices of Rs 10 and Rs 15. My film is heading for release tomorrow. Thousands are depending on the film industry” told Nani. Shyam Singha Roy directed by Rahul Sankrityan is hitting the screens tomorrow. Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are the lead actors. Niharika Entertainment are the producers.