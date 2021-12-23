Who is leaking videos of YSRCP leaders?

It appears videos are wreaking havoc in the YSRCP. Video clips of the deeds and misdeeds of the YSRCP leaders are now coming to light. They are hitting at the image of the party. Recently one clip of a Balineni Srinivas Reddy supporter thrashing a small-time businessman in Prakasam district has created quite a controversy.

The YSRCP leaders in the district had to do a lot of damage control over this issue. The video clips have angered the Vysya community across the state. Similarly, they have created a negative impact on Balineni and his supporters. The YSRCP was seen as a party that attacks and threatens innocent commoners. The party is now working overtime to regain the lost prestige.

Another video clip of Yemmiganur municipal chairperson Raghu attacking his mother in his house has gone viral. Raghu’s mother Saroja has in fact lodged a complaint against her son on this issue. This attack on a woman too has not gone down well with the general public.

But the big question is who is leaking these clips. These videos clearly were taken from close quarters and someone well-known to the leaders in question may have shot them. How and why are the people who have access to such leaders leaking the clips? This is now worrying the YSRCP. The leaders are now breaking their heads to know who is shooting these videos from such proximity. The party leaders are now worried about the trozon’s horses within.