Pic Talk: Deepika Padukone dazzles in Black

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone will be next seen in 83, the biopic of Kapil Dev in which her husband Ranveer Singh will be playing the lead role. A special premiere took place in Mumbai which had the presence of the winning Indian cricket team of veterans along with several Bollywood celebrities. Deepika Padukone dazzled in a black long gown and turned out to be the major attraction of the night. Deepika Padukone looked beautiful and elegant in the outfit. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is releasing tomorrow in a record number of screens and is carrying terrific expectations.

