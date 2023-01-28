Nani30 Pooja Muhurtham Fixed

Natural Star Nani will be joining hands with debut director Shouryuv for his 30th movie to be produced jointly by Cherukuri Venkata Mohan, Dr Vijender Reddy, and Murthy Kalagara on Vyra Entertainments banner. The latest update is the film’s opening pooja ceremony will be organized on January 31st.

Nani will appear in a clean-shaven look in the movie billed to be a family entertainer with father-daughter bonding as the core element. The world of Nani30 was divulged earlier through a beautiful and soul-stirring video.

Mrunal Thakur is the female lead in the movie which will have cinematography by Sanu John Varughese and music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.