Rajinikanth responds about his Disciplined Life

Superstar Rajinikanth was once a bus conductor and he emerged as one of the highest-paid actors of the country. The actor for the first time responded about his health and habits. The 73-year-old actor was a regular drinker and Rajinikanth admitted that he used to smoke a number of cigarettes on a regular basis. He also said that these habits were multiplied after coming into films. He also said that he used to eat mutton on a regular basis. He said that his habits changed after marriage and he thanked his wife Latha for the transformation.

“It is not easy to drop all these habits. It is possible because of my wife. I am now leading a healthy life at this age. I also got the proper medical guidance” told the veteran actor. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his film Jailer and the film releases this year. Nelson is the director and Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan will be seen in other important roles.