Salman Khan congratulates Shahrukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is running successfully and has taken the storm at the box office. The film features SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Salman Khan also had an extended cameo role in Pathaan extending his role from the spy film Ek Tha Tiger.

Salman Khan seems to be a happy person with Pathaan’s success and called Shah Rukh Khan personally to congratulate him on his success. Pathaan is Adithya Chopra’s spy series which was made on a huge budget. All the bigwigs in Bollywood are happy with the actor’s collaboration. Salman Khan was seen in the film as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore from his film Ek Tha Tiger. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma and a few others met SRK at Manat and wished him over the success of Pathaan. Siddharth Anand is the director and the film is expected to have a super strong weekend.