Ram Charan coming for Megastar

Chiranjeevi’s Sankranthi release Waltair Veerayya turned out to be the biggest blockbuster for the season. Mythri Movie Makers going to celebrate this by having a grand success bash on the 28th of this month, i.e., tomorrow. Ram Charan will be the special guest along with Telangana IT minister KTR for the event.

With Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi impressed his fans and he is enjoying the grapevine currently and shooting for Bholaa Shankar. The massive success celebrations of Waltair Veerayya will take place in Warangal and the organizers are making preparations for the grand event. The mass action drama has Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj and Bobby Simha as the main lead actors.