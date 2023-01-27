Lokesh says shivering in YSRCP with Yuvagalam

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday said that he is undertaking the pada yatra with the right that the TDP has developed the State.

Addressing his maiden meeting at Kuppam on launching his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Mr Lokesh said that soon after he announced about his programme of Yuva Galam, the YSRCP leaders started shivering.

“At least 10 Cabinet Ministers began criticising me asking with what right I am undertaking the pada yatra. I have every right as it is the TDP that was behind laying 25,000 km long cement roads in the State,” he said.

“I am approaching the people as I have provided employment in the Information Technology sector to 40,000 youth as IT minister,” Lokesh said, adding that he also provided employment to another 40,000 youth in the electronic sector.

Stating that he was minister three portfolios and had every right to undertake the pada yatra, the TDP national general secretary questioned the YSRCP as to what the party had done for the State in the past three-and-half years.

Observing that investors will not set up their units in the State if the Ministers dance on the roads like the YSRCP leaders, Lokesh said that inviting investments does not mean to run casinos. Seeking one chance from the voters, the Chief Minister has taken the State back to 67 years.

AP was formed with the sacrifices made by the great Potti Sriramulu, he said the self-respect of the Telugus has gone up with the efforts of the late NTR. “The prestige of AP has reached the global level with the rule of Chandrababu Naidu and the chief ministers who ruled the State earlier made every effort to develop AP,” he maintained.