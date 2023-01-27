AP to roll out family doctor system from March 1

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Medical and Health Department officials to implement the Family Doctor concept in a full-fledged manner across the State from March 1.

At a review meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister told them to begin serving Ragi Malt to students weekly thrice from the same date as part of Jagananna Goru Muddha.

Directing the officials to take steps to install cath labs, cancer testing equipment and introduce cancer treatment methods in all teaching hospitals including those under construction, he also said that YSRCP MLAs and people’s representatives should start visiting hospitals and interact with the patients and staff to monitor the medical services rendered.

Stressing the need to implement the orders already issued to serve only WHO or GMP authorized medicines to patients in hospitals while ensuring availability of medicines and surgical equipment in sufficient quantities, he asked the officials to develop the State as a role model in the country in the public health system.

The Chief Minister said that there should be proper coordination between Medical and Health and Women and Child Welfare Departments in recognizing the anaemic children and mothers at the village secretariat level and serving them nutritious food and necessary medicines to improve their health condition by working closely with schools, hostels and Anganwadi Kendras.

Outlining further that the Government is spending Rs 700 crore to reduce the incidence of kidney ailments in Uddhanam and establishing a Kidney Research Center at Palasa besides spending Rs 265 crore for Palakonda, he asked them to appoint necessary staff at Kidney Research Center and the 200-bed hospital at Palasa on priority basis besides providing necessary infrastructure.