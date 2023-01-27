Tarakarathna falls sick in Yuvagalam, out of danger

Actor Nandamuri Tarakarathna fell sick on the first day of Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra in Kuppam town on Friday. Tarakarathna, son of late Nandamuri Harikrishna, accompanied Lokesh to the Sri Varadaraja Swamy temple in Lakshmipuram area of Kuppam to offer prayers.

Later, when Lokesh took his first steps beginning his ambitious 4000 kilometres marathon walk, the activists crowded the street causing breathing problems for Tarakarathna. The actor fell unconscious in the walk. His security personnel and the TDP activists rushed him to the local hospital.

His uncle, TDP MLA and Lokesh’s father-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was also present in the walk, visited the hospital and monitored the first-aid given to the actor. The family members are planning to airlift the actor to a better hospital in Bengaluru.

The actor was found to have 90 percent blocks in the heart leading to slow heartbeat. The doctors who attended on him have done the angiogram and the actor is said to be out of danger.

Balakrishna told the media persons waiting outside the hospital that actor Tarakarathna is out of danger. He said that they would shift him to Bengaluru for better treatment and asked the fans and the TDP activists not to worry about the health condition of Tarakarathna.