Nani’s big Announcement Coming

Natural Star Nani is back to work after a short European holiday. The actor is currently shooting for Dasara, a rustic Telangana-based love story that is directed by Srikanth Odela. The film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri is announced for March 30th 2023 release. The actor signed his next film, a romantic entertainer that will be shot entirely in London and a debutant will direct the film. CV Mohan who was once a partner of Mythri Movie Makers will produce this romantic entertainer and this would be the first film coming from his new banner.

The big announcement about the film will be made next week and the shoot of the film will commence early next year. The cast, and crew members are finalized recently. Nani in this while will complete the entire shoot of Dasara before the end of this year. He is also holding talks for a couple of other projects and they will be announced next year. He would also be apart of HIT 3 which is expected to roll during the end of 2023.