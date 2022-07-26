Nani’s Dasara has an Intense Love Story

Natural Star Nani pinned all his hopes on Dasara which is touted to be a high-voltage action entertainer. Nani transformed himself and his rugged look received a top-class response. Sukumar’s protege Srikanth Odela is making his directorial debut with Dasara and Nani is pretty confident on the project. He convinced the makers and they allocated a huge budget for this rustic entertainer set in Telangana. As per the update, Dasara is an intense love story and it follows a regular template of love story with a typical narration.

Nani plays a poor youngster who comes from the slums and Keerthy Suresh plays his love interest who comes from a rich family. Dasara is all about their intense love story and the conflict that arises because of their love. Srikanth designed the love story in a unique manner as per the update. Sukumar and his associates are experts in narrating love stories. Dasara too will carry huge expectations. The shoot is happening in a massive set that is constructed in the city. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of Dasara and the film releases next year.