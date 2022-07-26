Nani’s Dasara has an Intense Love Story

By
Telugu360
-
0

Natural Star Nani pinned all his hopes on Dasara which is touted to be a high-voltage action entertainer. Nani transformed himself and his rugged look received a top-class response. Sukumar’s protege Srikanth Odela is making his directorial debut with Dasara and Nani is pretty confident on the project. He convinced the makers and they allocated a huge budget for this rustic entertainer set in Telangana. As per the update, Dasara is an intense love story and it follows a regular template of love story with a typical narration.

Nani plays a poor youngster who comes from the slums and Keerthy Suresh plays his love interest who comes from a rich family. Dasara is all about their intense love story and the conflict that arises because of their love. Srikanth designed the love story in a unique manner as per the update. Sukumar and his associates are experts in narrating love stories. Dasara too will carry huge expectations. The shoot is happening in a massive set that is constructed in the city. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of Dasara and the film releases next year.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here