Top Producers rethinking about Projects

Things have drastically changed in Tollywood after the pandemic. The non-theatrical rights are fetching big and the theatrical revenue got squeezed. Gone are the days when the producers are focused on one project at a time. Most of them are habitual for producing multiple films at a time and the production responsibility turned out to be a tough task. After closely watching the theatrical run of the recent films, several producers have changed their minds about their upcoming projects.

Top producer Dil Raju already announced that he has kept ten projects on hold. Mythri Movie Makers too are rethinking about some of the films. Other top production houses too are keen to keep some of the projects on hold. Some of the scripts will be reworked and some of them will be shelved. With the audience showing no interest in low-budget films and films that has no stars, there would be an impact on such films. For now, the producers are not ready to take any stress and they are taking a call on the projects that are yet to commence the shoots.