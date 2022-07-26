Bunny and Trivikram shooting for a Brand

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is on a break and he recently shot for a commercial in Thailand. He will be endorsing Coke for the country and Harish Shankar directed the commercial. Bunny commenced the shoot for one more commercial and his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram is directing the commercial. Bunny sported a new look in this commercial. The pictures are released by his official team. Allu Arjun is said to have signed some more endorsements and the actor will complete the shoots soon.

Allu Arjun will join the sets of Pushpa: The Rule in the mid of August. Sukumar is planning the schedules of the film. The actor went for a makeover and he will be seen in a new look as an established don who takes the smuggling of red sandalwood further. Rashmika, Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil will reprise their roles. Mythri Movie Makers are pooling huge funds for Pushpa: The Rule. Devi Sri Prasad locked the tunes recently. The film may hit the screens during the second half of 2023.

