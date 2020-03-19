Nani’s film to have a sequel?

Natural Star Nani and Sudheer Babu will next be seen in V, a stylish action thriller in which Nani essays a role with grey shades. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is the director and the film may hit the screens in April and an official release date will be announced soon. Telugu360 exclusively learned that the film will have a sequel soon. The movie’s climax episodes will hint about the sequel with a twist before the end cards.

V is said to have a bunch of twists during the pre-climax portions and the audience will be left thrilled. The makers are in plans for the sequel but it would depend on the success of V. If the film ends up as a super hit, the sequel for V will happen. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations produced V and Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas are the heroines.