Security cover beefed up for Ramesh Kumar

Following the letter controversy, the government has stepped up security for State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. This is seen as an emergency issue considering the fact that the ruling YCP leaders continued their attacks on SEC. Now, Ramesh is getting 4+4 security cover in place of the earlier 1+1 security. Conflicting reports are emerging on the question of whether SEC letter to Union Home Secretary was real or fake. But, so far, Ramesh Kumar has not held any press conference to deny the letter till now. On the other hand, the TDP is saying that SEC would have held a direct press conference if he has not really written the letter.

There are also reports that Ramesh Kumar has sent this letter from his own email and this is highly confidential. Whatever, the developments occurring after letter controversy has increased tensions. It has eventually led to the government stepping up his security cover. The TDP is objecting to the CM ordering his officials to probe into who has actually written the letter. Instead, the government do well if it focuses on burning problems like corona virus preventive measures.